I love cooking for my mom: Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Food to him is “life’s most genuine pleasure and tastiest necessity”. Jaan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house is entertaining the audience with his music and survival skills.
Not many may know that Jaan Kumar Sanu is a true blue foodie. Being a Bengali, his love for food is inherited. However he highlights that he loves to cook for his mother “My mother loves it when I cook for her. She loves my cooking. Specially Bengali dishes. During the weekends when I have no work commitments, I take over the kitchen and cook bengali dishes for my family. Infact I bake too. When I bake I am the most creative. I have baked cheese cakes, cakes, cookies, brownies and won a lot of brownies points for that (hahaha)”
When in the kitchen, Jaan loves to experiment a lot, playing around with flavours and food textures, says he doesn’t like to follow cooking rules.
Jaan’s tip to all the foodies and cooks out there is: follow no rules, make whatever you want. Throw in oodles of imagination and don’t hesitate to explore new flavours, and have fun with food.
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more
MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more
MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Durga Saptshloki', a collection of most powerful shlokas from Durga Saptashati, sung by Hema Malini. Composed by Anjali...read more
MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri who played Maa Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha made way in people's hearts with her dedicated performance. People actually...read more
MUMBAI: It was three years ago that actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got engaged. Taking to Instagram Story, Joe posted a throwback picture...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-music composer B Praak's song 'Dil Tod Ke' has crosses 200 Million views on YouTube. The track, presented by T-Series, is a song full...read more
MUMBAI: Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page...read more