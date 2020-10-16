For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Oct 2020 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Hema Malini releases special Navrati track on her 73rd birthday with Times Music

MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Durga Saptshloki', a collection of most powerful shlokas from Durga Saptashati, sung by Hema Malini. Composed by Anjali Dayal, this devotional song comes right in time for Navratri this year and  also marks Hema Malini's 73rd birthday.

What can be said about Hema Malini's compelling beauty and grace that hasn't already been said. She looks a vision in the video of the song as she prays to Durga Maa. This track has been composed, sung and directed by women, which makes it a particularly unique release on a festival that is predominantly a female form of worship.

This video is the first to come out as a part of Times Music's Virtual Navratri celebration. 'Jai Ambe Gauri and Durga Naamavali' by Hema Malini and, 'Durga Kavach' by singer, composer and performer, Shankar Mahadevan have also been released as the part of the campaign.

"I have learnt Sanskrit and been reciting Durga Saptashati at home. It was a great experience to associate with Times Music and all women team of music composer, Anjali Dayal and video director, Anuradha Nishad to come out with Durga Saptashloki, Durga Naamavali and Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti for this Navratri. It is a blessing that the songs are released on my birthday. Hope everyone recieves it well," said Hema Malini.

'Durga Saptashloki' is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch and listen

on Times Music Spiritual YouTube channel. It is also available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Watch on YouTube: 

Hear it on Gaana: https://gaana.com/album/durga-saptashloki

