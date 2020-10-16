For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2020 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Hellove reveals debut single ‘Lie’ with Trove

MUMBAI: Hellove, the brand new project from Estonian Eurovision Finalist, Igor Volhonski, has launched with a gorgeous pop-dance ballad alongside Australian singer-songwriter, Trove. Expressing a longing, emotional message, ‘Lie’ follows the narrative of two-faced lovers and dishonest relationships. Available to stream across all platforms, fans can now discover Hellove.

Emerging with lightly plucked guitar strings, ‘Lie’ builds upon a filtered vocal chop, expanding with Trove’s yearning vocals. The breakdown collapses with stadium-sized drums, blossoming into a multipart chorus, lyrically harping on toxic relationships and clarity achieved in hindsight. Layered synths emerge in the second half of the track, intertwining with electric guitar and stunning vocal harmonies, tying up a fantastic debut from Hellove.

"Releasing my debut song together with an artist I’ve been following for a while is definitely an experience of its own. Glad that Trove was up for a collaboration and added an exciting twist to the song. He gave the already uplifting instrumental a unique feeling, explaining how difficult it is to end a relationship and move on, while still thinking the best is yet to come." - Hellove

Hellove is an Estonian songwriter and producer bringing his unique musical vision to indie dance, with emotive guitar and piano-based productions. Inspired by the likes of ILLENIUM, San Holo, ODESZA, and Kasbo, the up & coming producer relies upon actual instruments to craft his natural sound. Pioneering a sub-genre he called ‘Cinematic Pop’, Volhonski aims to use his brand of electronic music to create a story-driven journey, allowing the listener to experience introspection and empathy.

Trove is an Australian singer, songwriter, and producer who has cracked global charts, with combined Spotify and YouTube streaming numbers approaching 80,000,000 plays/views. The internationally renowned artist has collaborated with everyone from Dabin to Outwild, Last Heroes, Julian Calor, Fairlane, Kill Paris, and more. Recently he’s seen serious success in the sync world, with his music being featured in Fox’s ‘Lucifer’, CBS’ ‘Elementary’, and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’.

With a slew of releases slated for the next 6 months, new fans can expect to hear much more from Hellove before year’s end!

Tags
Best Singer
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2020

Indian rap superstar IKKA signs with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India - India’s trailblazing hip-hop label has announced the signing of multi-talented rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and composer, IKKA.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Relly Luton follows up his debut with new track 'Life Of The Party'

MUMBAI: With the last single ‘Litty’ touching down on GRM Daily plus the Afro Bashment, Free From and We Move playlists on Spotify, Relly Luton is back with follow-up track ‘Life of the Party’.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2020

James Hype and HARLEE release the official video for 'Afraid'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer James Hype and singer-songwriter HARLEE have released the official video for their recent chart smasher ‘Afraid’, out now via The Cross Records/ Island Records. 

read more
News | 26 Sep 2020

K'taka Assembly observes one-minute silence for SPB

MUMBAI: The Karnataka Assembly paid rich tributes by observing one-minute silence by its members to noted playback singer, S. P. Balasubramanyam, who passed away on Friday.Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah called him the soul of music of his times.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2020

Rajinikanth remembers SPB: You have been my voice for many years

MUMBAI: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth expressed grief at the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, and offered condolences to the family of the late singer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

News
Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more

News
YouTube Music to display new features

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hellove Releases Debut Single 'Lie' Featuring Australian Talent Trove

MUMBAI: Hellove, the brand new project from Estonian Eurovision Finalist, Igor Volhonski, has launched with a gorgeous pop-dance ballad alongside...read more

2
New song “Zaroorat” is a musical initiative to nurture hope and togetherness in the society" says Singer Ajay Keswani

The latest musical initiative “Zaroorat” saw Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha together with other eminent personalities. The song is getting...read more

3
MTV Beats Love Duet details

MUMBAI: With an aim to normalize conversations on love that goes beyond the stereotypes of gender in the Hindi music space, MTV Beats Love Duet, in...read more

4
Songwriter Nikitaa releases her first pop love song, co-written by Ash King.

MUMBAI: Back with the fourth release in the pandemic, independent artist Nikitaa’s latest release brings out her romantic side. This record...read more

5
Indian rap superstar IKKA signs with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India - India’s trailblazing hip-hop label has announced the signing of multi-talented rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group