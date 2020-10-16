Akanksha Puri and Jubin Nautiyal's devotional song 'Main Balak Tu Mata' is a treat to hear especially during Navratri celebrations

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri who played Maa Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha made way in people's hearts with her dedicated performance. People actually considered her a devi avatar as she looked picture perfect in the skin of her character.

This time, Akanksha is back with a devotional track 'Main Balak Tu Mata' for her fans. She is seen sharing the screen space opposite Jubin Nautiyal and their chemistry is just adorable to watch.

When asked about the experience while shooting for the song Akanksha says, "I am grateful and thankful that I got an opportunity to be a part of such heart pleasing song. Main Balak Tu Mata is so special as it surely did remind me if Vighnaharta days. It was overall a nostalgic experience. I actually feel that Mata has her hand on me as I feel extremely blessed that such opportunities always come my way. I believe that no matter what even if I try and leave Mata.. Mata will never ever leave me. And I just can't wait for my fans to watch the song and shower me with the same love and support that they always have."

How exciting it is for the fans to witness Akanksha Puri on screens post Vighnaharta Ganesha, in a devotional track, is just a cherry on the cake. 'Main Balak Tu Mata' is out now! So what are you waiting for? Go check it out.