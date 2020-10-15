Vishal Dadlani is confused if actually Neha Kakkar is getting married to Rohanpreet Singh or no

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has kept her fans on their toes after dropping consecutive hints about her rumoured wedding. The singer has been constantly sharing mentions of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and pictures of Rohanpreet Singh on her social media account along with love-filled captions.

The release of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's new poster for their upcoming music video has left everyone confused including Indian Idol co-judge, Vishal Dadlani. The music-composer asked Neha in the comments if she was really getting married or hinting at her music video the past couple of days.

The confusion bagan today after Neha shared the poster of 'Nehu Da Vyah', where she can be seen posing with Rohanpreet. The two are sporting traditional outfits in the poster. Take a look.

Just like others, Vishal Dadlani commented, "Arre! Now I'm confused again! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf saaf bataao, guys!! Kapde silvaane hain, ya download/stream/like/share karna hai!?"

A lot of Neha's fans commented that he should know the answer as he is Neha's brother.

The buzz around Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding started earlier this month. It's rumoured the two are set to get married by the end of this month. They even made their love public on social media a few days ago.

Ever since, congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the couple from popular television celebs including Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh among several others.