Shilpa Rao collaborates with Amit Trivedi for new track, Raavan

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao collaborates with composer-singer Amit Trivedi for a new track titled Raavan.
The song is sung by Shilpa and Trivedi, who has also composed and written the number.
"I was in a studio recording for 'Shaabaashiyaan' from 'Mission Mangal'. There was this track and Amit asked me, 'Can you just put down some idea whatever comes to you?' In one take, I just sang that part for the song 'Raavan'. It wasn't something that took a lot of time, it was a very spontaneous reaction of mine to the song and I think that's what worked," Shilpa said.
"Also, it is great to see such big artiste putting out music more in audio formats, precisely how music showed be consumed. No matter what happens and what the situation is, art always comes to the rescue and artistes are making most of the situation for the sheer love of doing music and sharing it with the audience, even if it's without a video," she added.
The duo had earlier worked together in films such as "Lootera" and "English Vinglish".
For non-film songs, Shilpa has collaborated with musicians like Agnee and Anoushka Shankar in the past.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more
MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more
MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more aboread more
MUMBAI: EYP Creations, which was founded by Nikhil Dwivedi as a start-up, became the biggest artiste management, talent management, event management...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Big Wild releases “Who Do You Believe” (Counter Records), a brand new single and the urgent question that producer, songwriter and...read more
MUMBAI: On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet. The image seems to be a...read more
MUMBAI: Having crossed over 78 million views on YouTube, Millind Gaba’s last release ‘Naam’ sung by Tulsi Kumar created a splash and became one of...read more
MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr just proved there's only love between her and Katy Perry. The supermodel, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband...read more