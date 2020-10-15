For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Oct 2020 11:58

Shilpa Rao collaborates with Amit Trivedi for new track, Raavan

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao collaborates with composer-singer Amit Trivedi for a new track titled Raavan.

The song is sung by Shilpa and Trivedi, who has also composed and written the number.

"I was in a studio recording for 'Shaabaashiyaan' from 'Mission Mangal'. There was this track and Amit asked me, 'Can you just put down some idea whatever comes to you?' In one take, I just sang that part for the song 'Raavan'. It wasn't something that took a lot of time, it was a very spontaneous reaction of mine to the song and I think that's what worked," Shilpa said.

"Also, it is great to see such big artiste putting out music more in audio formats, precisely how music showed be consumed. No matter what happens and what the situation is, art always comes to the rescue and artistes are making most of the situation for the sheer love of doing music and sharing it with the audience, even if it's without a video," she added.

The duo had earlier worked together in films such as "Lootera" and "English Vinglish".

For non-film songs, Shilpa has collaborated with musicians like Agnee and Anoushka Shankar in the past.

(Source: IANS)

