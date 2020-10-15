For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Oct 2020 14:05

Nikhil Dwivedi's EYP Creations launches EYP Studios; the platform will be dedicated to casting and in-film brand endorsements

MUMBAI: EYP Creations, which was founded by Nikhil Dwivedi as a start-up, became the biggest artiste management, talent management, event management, brand solutions and intellectual properties’ agency of North India within a few months of its inception. Dedicated to promoting and celebrating eclectic Punjabi music, EYP Creations continues to bring vibrancy and progressive changes in the way live music and promotions were seen in the music scene.

It is the first agency to have seven original IPs that include events such as Crossblade (world’s biggest Punjabi music festival targeted towards the youth), Lager N Barrel (a rock-n-roll beer festival), Just Comedy (North India's first and only comedy festival), Summer Fest (a tropical bohemian-feel festival), Holy Crazy Fest (a Holi special event with live performances across seven locations in North India), Folk Attack (a virtual music festival that celebrates Punjabi folk music) and Creators Sessions (a ticketed online event for prominent personalities to interact with the audience).

And now, EYP Creations is all set to add a new feather to its hat. It has launched EYP Studios, a platform that will focus on casting and in-film branding and endorsements and marketing and designs. This new venture is an attempt to promote new talent and bring them to the mainstream. It also aims at giving a boost to the trend of covert advertising in films.

Talking about EYP Studios, Nikhil Dwivedi says, “We, at EYP Creations, have always delivered the best of the management practices, innovation and creativity in terms of brand companies and solutions. And now, we need your support and blessings for our new endeavour, EYP Studios. It’s time for films now!”

A while back, EYP Creations hosted the second season of Folk Attack Music Fest, a virtual gala that saw the coming together of various folk artistes. It received immense love and appreciation from musicians and artistes from the music fraternity.

explore RNM

