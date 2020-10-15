For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2020 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar's 'marriage': Is it publicity stunt for new song?

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, singer Neha Kakkar posted a picture where she is seen posing with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Preet.

The image seems to be a poster of a new song.

"NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar... featuring my Rohu @rohanpreetsingh. 21st October," Neha captioned the post.

However, fans and colleagues are confused. Reacting to it, singer and "Indian Idol" co-judge Vishal Dadlani commented: "I am confused again. Is this a wedding or a new song/film? Saaf Saaf batao, kapde silwane hai ya download/stream/share karna hai (be clear, should I get clothes stitched for your wedding or should I download/stream/share)?"

"What's happening ? Are you really getting married?," a user wrote.

However, the post didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

"Itna drama ek song ke liye (So much of drama for a song)?" an Instagram user commented.

"Too much promotion," another felt.

Neha and Rohan Preet, who is also a singer, have been sharing loved-up posts about each other on social media for a while now. Earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, but after Neha's recent post it seems everything was done to promote the song.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh music
Related news
News | 15 Oct 2020

Nikhil Dwivedi’s EYP Creations launches EYP Studios; the platform will be dedicated to casting and in-film brand endorsements

MUMBAI: EYP Creations, which was founded by Nikhil Dwivedi as a start-up, became the biggest artiste management, talent management, event management, brand solutions and intellectual properties’ agency of North India within a few months of its inception.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2020

Shilpa Rao collaborates with Amit Trivedi for new track, Raavan

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao collaborates with composer-singer Amit Trivedi for a new track titled Raavan. The song is sung by Shilpa and Trivedi, who has also composed and written the number.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

Max Ehrich seen crying at the proposal site after split with Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: “Sorry not sorry," Demi Lovato is moving on from her breakup with Max Ehrich.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

See Miranda Kerr's sweet message to "Amazing" new mom Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr just proved there's only love between her and Katy Perry.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

Anusha Mani is back again with a new soulful single 'Nafarmani'

MUMBAI: Anusha Mani is one of the most celebrated playback singers of Bollywood. She has given her fans some back to back chartbuster hits and music videos.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC to pause audience estimates (Ratings) of news channels

MUMBAI: In the light of the recent developments, the BARC Board has proposed that it’s Technical read more

News
This global Handwashing Day, BIG FM raises awareness on the importance of personal hygiene and care

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known to pioneer initiativesread more

News
Google shuts down Play Music store worldwide

MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more

News
YouTube Music to display new features

MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more

News
Gaana unveils 'Gaana Launchpad' to promote emerging Indie Music Talent in India

MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more aboread more

top# 5 articles

1
Millind Gaba collaborates with Parampara Thakur on T-Series' party song 'Kya Karu' ft Ashnoor Kaur!

MUMBAI: Having crossed over 78 million views on YouTube, Millind Gaba’s last release ‘Naam’ sung by Tulsi Kumar created a splash and became one of...read more

2
See Miranda Kerr's sweet message to "Amazing" new mom Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr just proved there's only love between her and Katy Perry. The supermodel, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband...read more

3
Big Wild debuts charged Neo-Psychedelic, Synth-Pop single

MUMBAI: Today, Big Wild releases “Who Do You Believe” (Counter Records), a brand new single and the urgent question that producer, songwriter and...read more

4
"My whole savings are depleted;" says Aditya Narayan on going bankrupt

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and TV show host Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year....read more

5
Popular Hindi-Rock band Antariksh releases their inspiring new video single - Jee Le Zara

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-Rock act Antariksh is back with a new video single titled Jee Le Zara, which was released globally today (October 13th 20)....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group