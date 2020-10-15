"My whole savings are depleted;" says Aditya Narayan on going bankrupt

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and TV show host Aditya Narayan in an interview confirmed marrying his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year. The two have been dating for sometime now. Aditya said that he plans to tie the knot in November or December.
However, Aditya, in another interview, has revealed that he has gone bankrupt during the coronavirus-induced lockdown since no shooting related work was going on for past several months. Aditya, who is son of playback singer Udit Narayan, further revealed that he has just 18k left in his bank account.
Talking to an entertainment portal (via), Aditya revealed that he has eaten into his savings during the government enforced shutdown and even withdrew all money invested in mutual funds to survive. He said, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that. Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire.”
Aditya further stated that he will be forced to sell his motorbike to make ends meet if he does not start working by October. "Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough. At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls," Aditya concluded.
