Joe Jonas tattooed Sophie Turner‘s face on his neck

You know what they say: If you love somebody, get a tattoo of their face.

Joe Jonas shared a pic of his new ink, and fans are already speculating that it's an artsy image of his wife, Sophie Turner.

Tattoo artist Noah Lee, who runs NAL Studio in L.A., posted a first look at the keyhole tattoo on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The black-and-white neck tattoo features a woman's eye looking out from the other side.

"he got sophie's eye," one fan wrote.

The artist-also loved by Halsey and Lili Reinhart-gave no more insight on the inspo aside from a cheeky eye emoji in the caption.

Perhaps it's even a creative first anniversary commemoration of sorts, considering the stars wed in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which takes place this year on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Although we'd love to believe it's some sort of homage to Sophie (and the resemblance is totally uncanny), it's most likely inspired by Piero Fornasetti's art. The midcentury Italian artist is one of Joe's favorite, given that he already has more ink based on Fornasetti's work.

When the Jonas Brothers musician debuted his hot pink hair about a week ago for Breast Cancer Awareness month, he also showed off three tattoos on his forearm depicting the face of opera singer Lina Cavalieri, some of Fornasetti's most famous pieces.

The Grammy nominee also has a tattoo of Salvador Dali's The Persistence of Memory painting (complete with all the funky clocks) on his upper arm, done by Eva Krbdk.

Clearly, Joe's got great taste in art, and isn't afraid to have a little fun. Last week, he shared a TikTok video of Sophie and himself lip syncing during a little at-home date night, following the arrival of their daughter, Willa, in July.