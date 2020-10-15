Complete list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners

MUMBAI: Billboard Music Awards 2020 is finally here! After being postponed from April 29 due to the pandemic, the show was finally aired live. Kelly Clarkson was the host for the award show. The show had several amazing performances that were pre-taped for the show. Other musicians attended and performed at the empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year's Billboard Awards had a very few stars actually walking the red carpet. Post Malone took home nine honours at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. John Legend gave a heartfelt performance that was dedicated to his wife. The performance comes two weeks after Chrissy Teigen announced she had a miscarriage, explaining in a heart wrenching social media post.

Check out the complete list of winners here!

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Roddy Ricch Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs Lil Nas X Harry Styles Taylor Swift Top Male Artist:

DaBaby Khalid Lil Nas X WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran Top Female Artist:

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo Taylor Swift Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake Billie Eilish Khalid Post Malone Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Khalid Lil Nas X Post Malone Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Post Malone Travis Scott Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish Lil Nas X WINNER: Lizzo

Post Malone Taylor Swift Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers Khalid Lizzo Shawn Mendes Post Malone Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

BTS Billie Eilish EXO GOT7 Ariana Grande Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica P!nk The Rolling Stones Ed Sheeran Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown Khalid Lizzo Summer Walker The Weeknd Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown Khalid The Weeknd Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé Lizzo Summer Walker Top R&B Tour:

B2K Janet Jackson Khalid Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby Juice WRLD Lil Nas X Post Malone Roddy Ricch Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby Lil Nas X Post Malone Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B City Girls Megan Thee Stallion Top Rap Tour:

Drake Post Malone Travis Scott Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown WINNER: Luke Combs

Dan + Shay Maren Morris Thomas Rhett Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris Kacey Musgraves Carrie Underwood Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Old Dominion Top Country Tour:

Eric Church Florida Georgia Line George Strait Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons Panic! At The Disco Tame Impala Tool twenty one pilots Top Rock Tour:

Elton John Metallica The Rolling Stones Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin Ozuna Romeo Santos Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii The Chainsmokers DJ Snake Illenium Marshmello Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle Elevation Worship For King & Country Hillsong United Kanye West Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin Koryn Hawthorne Tasha Cobbs Leonard Sunday Service Choir Kanye West ALBUM AWARDS Top Billboard 200 Album:

WINNER: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next” Khalid “Free Spirit” Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Taylor Swift “Lover” Top Soundtrack:

“Aladdin” “Descendants 3” “Frozen II” “K-12” by Melanie Martinez “The Dirt” by Mötley Crüe Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé “Homecoming: The Live Album” Justin Bieber “Changes” Chris Brown “Indigo” Khalid “Free Spirit” Summer Walker “Over It” Top Rap Album:

DaBaby “Kirk” Juice WRLD “Death Race For Love” Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” Young Thug “So Much Fun” Top Country Album:

Kane Brown “Experiment” Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get” Maren Morris “Girl” Thomas Rhett “Center Point Road” Morgan Wallen “If I Know Me” Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers “III” Slipknot “We Are Not Your Kind” Tame Impala “The Slow Rush” Tool “Fear Inoculum” Vampire Weekend “Father of the Bride” Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis” Farruko “Gangalee” Maluma “11:11” Romeo Santos “Utopía” Sech “Sueños” Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii “Tim” The Chainsmokers “World War Joy” Illenium “Ascend” Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set” Alan Walker “Different World” Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music “Victory: Recorded Live” Casting Crowns “Only Jesus” Hillsong United “People” Skillet “Victorious” Kanye West “Jesus is King” Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin “Long Live Love” Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers “Goshen” William McDowell “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience” Sunday Service Choir “Jesus Is Born” Kanye West “Jesus is King” SONG AWARDS Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved” Billie Eilish “bad guy” WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance” Billie Eilish “bad guy” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” Lil Tecca “Ran$om” Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved” Billie Eilish “bad guy” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” Lizzo “Truth Hurts” Blake Shelton “God’s Country” Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved” Jonas Brothers “Sucker” Khalid “Talk” Lizzo “Truth Hurts” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care” Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care” Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance” Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

Khalid “Talk” Lizzo “Good As Hell” The Weeknd “Heartless” Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” Lil Tecca “Ran$om” Lizzo “Truth Hurts” Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” Post Malone “Wow.” Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours” Maren Morris “The Bones” Old Dominion “One Man Band” Blake Shelton “God’s Country” Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses” Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar” Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay” Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine” Twenty One Pilots “The Hype” Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China” Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita” Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma” Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce” Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago” Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me” Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart” Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love” Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me” Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah” Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody” Lauren Daigle “Rescue” For King & Country “God Only Knows” Kanye West “Follow God” Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory” Kanye West “Closed on Sunday” Kanye West “Follow God” Kanye West “On God” Kanye West “Selah”