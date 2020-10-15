Billie Eilish urges fans to vote during Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has already bagged two awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2020. The international singer urges fans to vote while accepting the Top Female Artist award. Ahead of the BBMAs, she made the headlines for hitting back at body shamers.
It hasn't even been an hour since the Billboard Music Awards 2020 began and Billie Eilish has already picked up trophies. The international singer began the night by accepting the Top Billboard 200 Album. Billie beat Drake, Khalid, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift in the category. The singer soon returned to the stage to accept her second award of the night, Top Female Artist, beating Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift in the category.
While accepting the Top Female Artist award, Billie urged fans to cast their vote during the upcoming US elections. She also requested fans to wear a mask and sanitise amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the US. As she came on the stage to accept her Top Billboard 200 Album, Billie thanked fans for constantly believing her.
"Thank you, Nicole. Thank you guys so much this is amazing. I wanted to say, thank you to the fans, thank you for believing in me and caring about me still, I don't know why you do I also want to say that I never, ever take these for granted. It is always a shock when I win anything at all. Thank you, billboard thank you, guys. I love you thank you, thank you, thank you, mwah," she said.
Check out both the acceptance speeches below:
Congrats, @billieeilish! She accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album at the #BBMAs.pic.twitter.com/nMpuBwkDn0
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
.@billieeilish = Top Female Artist #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/QEULCmD00m
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020
The dual wins come hours after Billie shut down body shamers who criticised her when she stepped out wearing a tank top. The international singer took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of TikTok video of blogger Chizi Duru and said, “Can we normalize normal bodies?”
