News |  15 Oct 2020 19:29 |  By RnMTeam

B Praak's 'Dil Tod Ke' crosses 200 million plus views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-music composer B Praak's song 'Dil Tod Ke' has crosses 200 Million views on YouTube. The track, presented by T-Series, is a song full of pain found after loving someone and being left with an unrequitted love story.

Featuring Abhishek Singh, Kaashish Vohra and Jubin Shah, 'Dil Tod Ke' has been crooned by B Praak along with Rochak Kohli. The song, which released on Wednesday, has retained the top spot on YouTube and is still trending on the platform.

The singer celebrates his success by sharing a video on his social media with a caption, “#dilTodke 200Million Really You Guys giving so much love to this song Kabhi Nai Socha Tha!! Now it has become another anthem love u for this Dosto and Thankuu for making it big in business too”

'Dil Tod Ke' music has been composed by Rochak Kohli, while Manoj Muntashir has penned lyrics for the song. Ashish Panda, who had directed 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein' featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, has a long association with T-Series (9 years). He stepped in to produce 'Dil Tod Ke' too.

