See Miranda Kerr's sweet message to "Amazing" new mom Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Miranda Kerr just proved there's only love between her and Katy Perry.

The supermodel, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, recently took to social media to send a sweet message to the "Roar" singer as she returned to work on American Idol. As fans may know, Katy and fiancé Orlando just welcomed a daughter together in August, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. Now, Katy is back to work and sharing her "udderly' amazing Idol outfits with her social media followers.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!" the 35-year-old captioned a photo of herself in a cow-printed dress. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

After seeing Katy's post, Miranda commented, "Omg you're amazing! Love you."

And this isn't the only heartfelt note that Miranda has sent to Katy. After the Grammy nominee announced the birth of her and Orlando's daughter, Miranda commented, "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her."

Miranda, 37, and Orlando, 43, have remained amicable exes since their split in 2013. Back in 2016 when Orlando and Katy first sparked romance rumors, a source told E! News that Miranda was "happy" for her ex-husband.

Since her breakup from Orlando, the KORA Organics founder has welcomed two kids-Hart, 2, and Myles, 12 months-with husband Evan Spiegel.

It was almost exactly one year ago that Miranda announced the arrival of her son Myles. "We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," she wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2019. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."

Miranda and the Snapchat CEO tied the knot in 2017 after two years of dating.