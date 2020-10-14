For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Oct 2020 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to launch new track 'Nehu da Vyah'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has left everyone into confusion again.

The ‘Selfie Queen' Neha Kakkar has shared a picture of herself and Rohanpreet Singh on her Instagram account. In this picture, both of them are seen looking at each other in a traditional look. While sharing this, Neha told fans about a date in the caption. Neha Kakkar has put many hashtags in the caption with this picture. He also wrote, 'With Rohu.' It is written in the same caption on 21 October.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding, a new song is going to be released. The poster of this upcoming song has been shared by Neha Kakkar on her Instagram account. It is clearly written in this picture that Neha Kakkar Weds Rohanpreet Singh. Lyrics and composition by Neha Kakkar. Mixed comments of this picture fans are coming.

Recently Neha Kakkar shared a photo on her Instagram. In this picture, she was seen sitting with Rohanpreet Singh. The caption that Neha wrote with this photo has confirmed the news of their dating. Neha wrote in the caption with the photo, 'You are mine'. Commenting on this photo, Rohanpreet wrote, 'Babu I love you so much meri jaan .. Yes I am yours'.

