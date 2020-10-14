Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh to launch new track 'Nehu da Vyah'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has left everyone into confusion again.
The ‘Selfie Queen' Neha Kakkar has shared a picture of herself and Rohanpreet Singh on her Instagram account. In this picture, both of them are seen looking at each other in a traditional look. While sharing this, Neha told fans about a date in the caption. Neha Kakkar has put many hashtags in the caption with this picture. He also wrote, 'With Rohu.' It is written in the same caption on 21 October.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding, a new song is going to be released. The poster of this upcoming song has been shared by Neha Kakkar on her Instagram account. It is clearly written in this picture that Neha Kakkar Weds Rohanpreet Singh. Lyrics and composition by Neha Kakkar. Mixed comments of this picture fans are coming.
Recently Neha Kakkar shared a photo on her Instagram. In this picture, she was seen sitting with Rohanpreet Singh. The caption that Neha wrote with this photo has confirmed the news of their dating. Neha wrote in the caption with the photo, 'You are mine'. Commenting on this photo, Rohanpreet wrote, 'Babu I love you so much meri jaan .. Yes I am yours'.
Let us know what you think?
MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more
MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more aboread more
MUMBAI: On the outset of October 2020, recognized as a Fair-Trade Month, The Indian Performing Riread more
MUMBAI: NTIA joins Industry leaders in mounting a legal challenge to the Government's lockdown reread more
MUMBAI: In 2014, the world discovered French producer Feder, along with his single “Goodbye (feat. Lyse)”. When the record first initially released...read more
MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India has released KIDSHOT’s highly anticipated debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch’ with the lead music video for ‘Boori’, just after the recent...read more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s vibrant music label SpotlampE has collaborated with one of the best female playback singers Shreya Ghoshal, to launch a beautiful...read more
MUMBAI: Riggi & Piros return to the release radar with ‘Been Here’, their new collaborative track featuring the vocal talent of Los Angeles-based...read more
Aftersharing his single like “Keep Holding On” and “Victoria’s Secret”, singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon is back with the next single “Without A Trace...read more