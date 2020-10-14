Max Ehrich seen crying at the proposal site after split with Demi Lovato

MUMBAI: “Sorry not sorry," Demi Lovato is moving on from her breakup with Max Ehrich.

The duo, who called it quits in September after being engaged for two months, have been handling their split quite differently. Case in point? Max has been active on social media and has shared insight into his romance with the pop star.

Plus, he was spotted crying and looking emotional over the weekend while he was at the beach in Malibu, Calif.-the place where he proposed to Demi.

The "Confident" singer, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped when it comes to her personal life. While the former Disney Channel star has posted content on social media, she has yet to publicly address her breakup.

However, a source tells "she is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone."

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him," the source explains. "She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."

Just a couple of weeks ago, a separate insider shared the same sentiments and revealed how Max's behavior was making her feel.

"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media," the source detailed on Sept. 28. "She wants nothing to do with him."

According to the source, Max has "tried to reach out" to Demi and said he's "in denial" that their romance is over for good.

"Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point," the source added. "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it."

During this time, the source noted that the singer has been surrounded by her loved ones. Simply put, "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."

Along with having her nearest and dearest by her side, Demi will be doing what she does best: singing. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, she will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Although it's unknown what she'll sing at the virtual ceremony, she did recently release a powerful breakup anthem titled "Still Have Me."