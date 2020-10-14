For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Oct 2020 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Mass Appeal India releases, India's fastest rapper, KIDSHOT'S debut EP 'Bhot Kuch'

MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India has released KIDSHOT’s highly anticipated debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch’ with the lead music video for ‘Boori’, just after the recent success of his tracks ‘Bhot Kuch’ and ‘Haadse.’

Known for his speed-based rapping style a.k.a chopper rap, KIDSHOT is certified by the "India book of Records" as India’s fastest rapper, breaking the record for, ‘Maximum Words Sung In A Rap Song In 1 Minute,’ with 335 words.

KIDSHOT’s lyrically evolved debut EP, ‘Bhot Kuch,’ focuses on his journey and how he’s successfully emerged from the toughest moments of his life through sheer dedication and hard work, eventually to be signed to his idol, Nas’, label – Mass Appeal India.

Talking about his latest release, KIDSHOT commented, “It is an exciting moment for me to release my personally penned debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch.’ The EP is an attempt to convey the conflict of emotions we go through during the difficult times in our lives. I am confident that all the tracks will definitely resonate with my #KIDFAM and the hip hop community and I hope it will motivate everyone to stay positive under any circumstances, dream big and never back down."

Talking about KIDSHOT, Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia said, “We’re supremely proud to present KIDSHOT’s debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch’ with his latest video ‘Boori.’ He’s the fastest rapper in India, but more than the speed it’s his clarity of his lyrics and his evolved writing that astounds us and everyone, who hears him. KIDSHOT is one to watch for the future with his undeniable skill and jaw dropping talent.”
Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, said, Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, said, “KIDSHOT just keeps delivering and this is definitely a record breaking moment in his career after being recognized by the ‘India Book Of Records.’ His debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch’ is yet another feather in his cap and we’re super proud to be collaborating with KIDSHOT and sharing his immense talents with the world.”

Watch Boori here:

Stream Bhot Kuch now: https://mai.lnk.to/bkep

