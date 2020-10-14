Fans defend Harry Styles after he was 'stalked' by autograph seller

MUMBAI: Harry Styles got a little awkward when he was 'stalked' down in LA, as photos of him being a little 'uncomfortable' started circulating around.
The 'Adore You' singer, ever polite, posed for snaps and even signed items including a 'Fine Line' and One Direction 'Made In The AM' vinyl for someone who many claim then sold the signed items online.
Fans of singer Harry Styles have put a defense shield onto the singer.
One fan tweeted: "He looks so uncomfortable and annoyed. they disrespected harry’s privacy just to sell what he signed and make money off of it."
"It’s extremely disrespectful and annoying, i cant imagine how he feels. Everyone should understand why he likes to be private."
he looks so uncomfortable and annoyed. they disrespected harry’s privacy just to sell what he signed and make money off of it. It’s extremely disrespectful and annoying, i cant imagine how he feels. Everyone should understand why he likes to be private.#TreatHarryWithKindness pic.twitter.com/YooeAsDCQ6
(@_harrysfineline) October 13, 2020
The alleged seller hit back on TikTok admitting they were selling the items and anyone else would 'do the same', further frustrating fans.
Harry signed Fine Line and Made in the AM vinyls?pic.twitter.com/eHAbLWiuci
— 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) October 13, 2020
The phrase 'Treat People With Kindness' became a message Harry wanted to deliver to fans through music a long time ago, with him even titling a track on 'Fine Line' after it.
So, seeing them use it back to their favourite artist shows how much they want to protect him and send the same energy back!
In more positive Harry news, a fan site reported the singer wrote a fan a sweet note that simply read 'we'll be alright' and it makes us sob just how genuinely nice he is.
Harry wrote this for a fan today! (via @TeesByTJ ) pic.twitter.com/ijDCyeZA3W
— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) October 13, 2020
Fans have speculated Harry is currently in LA to rehearse for his upcoming role in Don't Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh, and we're honestly just excited as they are to have him back on the big screen!
MUMBAI: At the start of August, Google provided an official deprecation timeline for Play Music.read more
MUMBAI: Google Play Music store is no longer available.read more
MUMBAI: After empowering artists with a dedicated cloud-based Artist Dashboard to learn more aboread more
MUMBAI: On the outset of October 2020, recognized as a Fair-Trade Month, The Indian Performing Riread more
MUMBAI: NTIA joins Industry leaders in mounting a legal challenge to the Government's lockdown reread more
MUMBAI: Mass Appeal India has released KIDSHOT’s highly anticipated debut EP ‘Bhot Kuch’ with the lead music video for ‘Boori’, just after the recent...read more
MUMBAI: Anusha Mani is one of the most celebrated playback singers of Bollywood. She has given her fans some back to back chartbuster hits and music...read more
Aftersharing his single like “Keep Holding On” and “Victoria’s Secret”, singer-songwriter Rohan Solomon is back with the next single “Without A Trace...read more
MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Madhmithu Naam', a beautiful and romantic Falguni Pathak song, just in time for Navratri. Composed by Rasbihari Desai...read more
MUMBAI: Despite the challenges posed by self-isolation and social distancing, independent music has thrived with emerging talents bringing fresh...read more