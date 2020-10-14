For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Oct 2020 12:19 |  By RnMTeam

Fans defend Harry Styles after he was 'stalked' by autograph seller

MUMBAI: Harry Styles got a little awkward when he was 'stalked' down in LA, as photos of him being a little 'uncomfortable' started circulating around.

The 'Adore You' singer, ever polite, posed for snaps and even signed items including a 'Fine Line' and One Direction 'Made In The AM' vinyl for someone who many claim then sold the signed items online.

Fans of singer Harry Styles have put a defense shield onto the singer.

One fan tweeted: "He looks so uncomfortable and annoyed. they disrespected harry’s privacy just to sell what he signed and make money off of it."

"It’s extremely disrespectful and annoying, i cant imagine how he feels. Everyone should understand why he likes to be private."

The alleged seller hit back on TikTok admitting they were selling the items and anyone else would 'do the same', further frustrating fans.

The phrase 'Treat People With Kindness' became a message Harry wanted to deliver to fans through music a long time ago, with him even titling a track on 'Fine Line' after it.

So, seeing them use it back to their favourite artist shows how much they want to protect him and send the same energy back!

In more positive Harry news, a fan site reported the singer wrote a fan a sweet note that simply read 'we'll be alright' and it makes us sob just how genuinely nice he is.

Fans have speculated Harry is currently in LA to rehearse for his upcoming role in Don't Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh, and we're honestly just excited as they are to have him back on the big screen!

