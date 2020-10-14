Anusha Mani is back again with a new soulful single 'Nafarmani'

MUMBAI: Anusha Mani is one of the most celebrated playback singers of Bollywood. She has given her fans some back to back chartbuster hits and music videos. Mani carved a niche for herself right from her first song ‘Dhoka’ from film ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ and continued with a string of super-hit numbers in Bollywood such as

‘Gulaabo’ (Shaandaar), ‘Tera Rastaa Chhodoon Na’ (Chennai Express), ‘Lehrein’ (Aisha), ‘Lazy Lamhe’ (Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic), ‘Zara Dil ko Thaam Lo’ (Don 2) and ‘Dil Me Jaagi’ (Dev D).

Recently, she launched her new song ‘Nafarmani’ with TM Music. The video entails a story of an inscrutable heart and its desires. Way more than just a music video that depicts the enigma of the heart, the narrative tells us how we have, for as long as we can remember, have no conscious influence over its impulses.

The tale of love is quite effortless and governed by the heart’s desires so, whether the heart controls us, or we control it, is still up for debates.

And ‘Nafarmani’ here, is an epitome of disobedience by the heart. A subtle take on a heart that is unconsciously taming you to its whims.

All these emotions are beautifully illustrated throughout the lyrics and encapsulate the theme of the song.

So, as cliché as the saying may sound, the heart truly wants what it wants, and ‘Nafarmani’ here is the perfect embodiment of it.

Talking about the track the singer shared her excitement, “Nafarmani is extremely special to me, through this song I have tried to show that how we have little to no control and become a slave of our heart. ‘Nafarmani’ means disobedience and when you are in love you know nothing, you don’t see anything, you only see what the heart wants you to see.

Collaborating with Goldie has been a wonderful experience. His career is flourishing and he has a beautiful musical journey that awaits him. Manoj is one of most talented writers of our times and having worked on songs before and ‘Savera’ my precious single, I have a certain faith in his work that makes me assured of the content he writes. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with for this song.”

Talking about the track Tarsame Mittal shared ‘We could not be more excited about this partnership.

It is always exciting to work with like-minded individuals and people who share the same passion as you. As a part of the industry, we’re always looking to enhance the experience and entertainment quotient of our audience.Anusha has done a fabulous job with Nafarmani and I am sure the audience will love and appreciate this song.”

The song released on the 13th, and is already getting a lot of love from the audience.