This year Falguni Pathak's Navratri song Is full of surprises and Nostalgia

MUMBAI: Times Music presents 'Madhmithu Naam', a beautiful and romantic Falguni Pathak song, just in time for Navratri. Composed by Rasbihari Desai and written by Sudhir Desai, 'Madhmithu Naam' is an iconic Gujarati composition and Falguni Pathak's rendition of the song is simply delightful.

The music video of the song is nostalgic and an ode to Falguni Pathak's 90's music videos. Falguni Pathak in this video takes on the task to bring young lovers together and how that goes, you will have to find out!

"Madhmithu Naam is undoubtedly a very beautiful composition and one of my all time favorites, always wanted to try singing it. It was a lot of fun recording it and shooting for the music video. This Navratri as we will all be celebrating from our homes, this song is just my way of reaching out to everyone who loves music and spread the message of love and hope. Have a happy and safe Navratri", said singer and performer, Falguni Pathak.

'Madhmithu Naam' is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch and listen on Times Music YouTube channel. It's also available on all streaming stores for you to enjoy.

