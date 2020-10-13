For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Oct 2020 15:48

Symphonic deathmetal masters GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal new "Edict" music video and single

MUMBAI: Italian symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei are back with another new single & music video "Edict" which contains the third song/episode of their metal music opera series and concept album, Glare of Deliverance. Watch the new Episode 3 "Edict" music video right now at this location.

"Edict" continues the story of Eleanor, picking up where the previous episode "Hunt" left off. The Holy Inquisition has captured her after a brutal chase through the forest. The Cross have her in their clutches now, and they are taking her to the citadel where hatred spreads like a disease. She fears for her life and tries to resist. The residents of the citadel cast her looks of disgust and contempt, while The Black Friar awaits the witch. Who will save her? Can you resist her glaring eyes while she looks at you and cries for help?

Glare of Deliverance is the band's third full-length album, and it was produced by Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at Sonitus Studio. It features ten tracks of powerful, soaring symphonic metal that will leave you amazed, both sonically and visually. The video series brings the concept art of Tom Roberts (Ghost) to life and may even give you nightmares! The horror-esque storyline leaves you feeling helpless, unable to save Eleanor from her corrupt accusers while the hooks of the music remind you of her struggle.

Glare of Deliverance is much more than a follow-up to the band's sophomore album Great Olden Dynasty however… It is a series of ten individual songs, each with its own music video/episode. These "episodes" combine in sequence like a short film or television series that tells the story of a young woman named Eleanor who is persecuted by the Holy Inquisition. Without a doubt, this was the band's most ambitious undertaking yet, because the scope and vision of the project had grown monumentally huge in comparison to their previous projects. Aside from recording & producing an album worthy of a Grammy in the metal category, the band had to pull together a full production team for the video series which consisted of concept artist Tom Roberts (Ghost), costume designers, animal trainers, a cast of actors & actresses, visual effects supervisors, special effects wizards, stuntmen, catering services, and even a full orchestral choir. By securing special permits, and quarantine of cast & crew they were able to stay on schedule throughout the first half of 2020, and the result is an epic masterpiece of symphonic metal combined with the executed artistic vision of four brilliant musicians.

Glare of Deliverance will be released on December 4, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

For more information on Genus Ordinis Dei, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.

Glare of Deliverance track listing
01. Ritual
02. Hunt
03. Edict
04. Examination
05. Torture
06. Judgement
07. Dream
08. Abjuration
09. Exorcism
10. Fire

Genus Ordinis Dei discography
Nemesis - feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2018
Hail and Kill (single) - 2018
Great Olden Dynasty (LP) – 2017
EP 2016 (EP) – 2016
The Middle (album) – 2015

Symphonic GENUS ORDINIS DEI Edict music video
