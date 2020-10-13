Popular Hindi-Rock band Antariksh releases their inspiring new video single - Jee Le Zara

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi-Rock act Antariksh is back with a new video single titled Jee Le Zara, which was released globally today (October 13th 20). The video for this song - which was conceived as a youth anthem to encourage young folks to break free from the shackles of illogical customs and societal baggage - has been shot in 4 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Goa).

It features 5 real life artists from across the country, as protagonists & role models, namely Brigit Jose (Poet), Rebecca D'Costa (Hula Hoop Artist), Jia Singh (Wellness Consultant), Anveer Mehta (Skateboarder) and Anna Vyas (Dancer/Model) alongside the band.

Vocalist Varun Rajput hopes that the track inspires people to live a life on their own terms without worrying too much about the destination. Jee Le Zara has a Pop/Rock vibe, thought provoking as well as inspiring lyrics, an anthemic chorus with an edgy dubstep section thrown in which comes across as a surprise element.The track is performed by Varun Rajput (Vocals), Joshua Peter (Keyboards & Vocals), Dan Thomas (Drums), Shrikant Biswakarma (Guitars).

Vocalist Varun has dedicated this track to his recently departed father. "Although, the lyrics weren't initially written with this thought in our heads, but now it almost feels like I'm singing the song to him. Jee Le Zara, reiterates the most important thing that we as humans should try and do — live in the moment and live like there's no tomorrow" he says.

Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput’s brainchild, Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock act based out of New Delhi, India. Rated by MTV as one of the best Hindi Rock artists from India, Antariksh is renowned for bringing multiple authentic genres and styles from the West to mainstream Hindi music.

One could say that the idea of Antariksh was born out of experiment etched in desire. At the beginning of the second decade of 2000s the band’s founder and vocalist Varun Rajput along with his friends & former bandmates (Mridul and GT) felt the need to bridge the gap between their two favourite styles: progressive rock and Indian contemporary sounds in his mother tongue - Hindi. Coming from a Progressive Heavy Metal background, back then it was natural for Varun to want to reach more people with his prog rock musical sensibilities but not get limited by a language barrier. Cut to the next decade, take it as a sign of the band’s evolution or the indie scenario in India opening up a fair bit that Antariksh is now set out to embrace the multi-lingual tag, going forward.