News |  13 Oct 2020 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.

The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We stepping out on faith."

In the video, Kanye is seen against a black-and-white American flag. The montage also has families praying and helping each other.

"What is America's destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people," Kanye says.

"To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls 'the free exercise of religion', including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other-our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together."

"We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things."

"We will build a stronger country, by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be."

The video ends with him saying: "I'm Kanye West and I approve this message."

The video is also available on his campaign website, which features merchandise available for purchase, a donation button and his official "presidential platform".

The 10-bullet plan lays out a commitment to "restore faith" through "prayer in the classroom" and other "spiritual foundations", reduce household debut and student loan debt; provide the "widest possible range" of educational opportunities, maintain national defense, reform the legal and criminal justice system, reform policing, focus on environmental concerns; put Americans' "best interest first and foremost in dealing with foreign affairs", support "faith-based groups" and giving the arts the opportunity to be an "important source of innovation and development of other national strengths and resources", according to a report in billboard.com.

He is on the ballot in 12 US states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

"I am campaigning to be the next President of our great country -- not Vice President," Kanye had earlier said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)

