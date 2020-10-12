For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Oct 2020

Neha Kakkar is all set for wedding in her latest post

The couple has confirmed their relationship on their social media and is hinting to exchange their vows soon.

Recently the Indian Idol judge shared a picture in a beautiful pink suit with golden work on it. She captioned it as, "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche. This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song."

Rohanpreet was quick to comment, "Chalo chalo karwaiye vyah'.

The two recently made their love public by posting their photos together with mushy captions. While Neha wrote, 'You're mine @rohanpreetsingh', he shared, 'Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar'



You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet

Ever since, congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the couple from popular television celebs including Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani, Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh among several others.

