Meet Salim Merchant and Darshan Raval at 'The World of Weddings'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's leading music composer Salim Merchant and singing sensation Darshan Raval are all set to showcase their musical prowess at India's first and one-of-a-kind immersive virtual wedding fair, ‘The World of Weddings’ (TWOW) from 23 to 25 October. Salim-Sulaiman duo composed highly acclaimed tracks for movies like Student Of The Year, Mary Kom, Krrish 3 and their latest single 'Beech Raaste' crossed a million views on YouTube within one week of its release. Raval was last seen in his music video for the song Ek Tarfa by Indie Music Label, which received 80 Million+ views on YouTube.
Guests who register for the three-day event can catch them live in a candid tête-à-tête and experience some of their renditions from the comfort of their homes. No wedding is complete without entertainment and in the virtual era of celebrations, one cannot do away with the novelty of having the right entertainers performing at an event. To share insights, understand the know-how of the wedding entertainment segment and showcase great talent, the curators of TWOW have come up with a special showcase featuring Raval and Salim for fun sessions on music and weddings.
TWOW is a one-stop-shop that brings together consumers and top-notch wedding suppliers as well as wedding service providers who can directly connect and interact with each other on a one-on-one basis. With a virtual lobby, dedicated auditoriums and immersive galleries, the integrated 3D platform presents prestigious industry mavens including wedding planners, tourism boards, hotels, decorators, photographers, choreographers, fashion designers, food & beverage experts among many others.
To register for the three-day fair, visit: http://register.twow.in/
