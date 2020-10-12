Jivitesh Kharbanda's 'Baatein' is a collection of memories

MUMBAI: Jivitesh Kharbanda is an active bass guitarist and the co-founder of the sufi-band ‘Nasha’. His previous single ‘Beimaan’ has gathered a lot of attention by some of the leading music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Hungama, Amazon Music and Google Music.

During an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic.com, Jivitesh shared about his latest release “Baatien” featuring Jivitesh kharbanda & Zoe Dominique Subbiah. The track is a whole package of Jivitesh as he sang, written, produced and performed. Further, he also talked about his memorable moments during his musical journey and his lockdown experiences.

What does your third single “Baatien” consist of? Give us a gist of what’s the song's story and idea behind the track?

‘Baatein’ is a collection of memories. It's a conversation between two souls. Two people reminiscing about what life has been, what it is and what it could be. Thinking about the old days, about the happy moments, cherishing each of that moment with the longing which only lost lovers have. The song drives a message about the importance of talking to ourselves at a deeper level, and with your soulmates before it's too late. Baatein is a refreshing take on love, heartbreak and nostalgia.

Looking at today’s time the idea behind this song was to tell everyone how important is talking, be it lovers or friends or family, before you lose the person. We should share our thoughts, feelings or what we are going through with someone if it’s needed.

You have been in 2 reality shows- ‘Idea Rocks India’ and ‘Rock on’ any plans to explore more?

I’ve been a part of two reality shows and I’m open to explore more if something interesting comes up. I think it’ll surely enhance my career graph and help me grow.

What has been the best performance of your career so far? ­­

BMP (Bollywood Music Project) happens every year and I’m lucky enough to be a part of it. I play with Sunny MR sir, who’s the producer and composer for Pritam Daa. I’ve been very fortunate that he also gave me an opportunity to play MTV Unplugged with Diljit Dosanjh and this was the best and the finest experience of my life.

Tell us some of your memorable moments that you made through in your journey?

Being a musician gives you the liberty to travel across and I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been traveling throughout my life. During my journey I’ve travelled to the hills, greens, beaches and almost all kinds of places where I got to learn about life, humanity, nature and different cultures.

I have a lot of memorable moments that I’ve made through my journey but if I have to pick a few it’ll be when I got a call for a bass session for the song first class from the movie Kalank, it was really one memorable moment for me.

Another would be a very recent digital (Zoom) performance for NMIMS University Mumbai. I remember performing in the same college as a bass player with my band on stage few years ago and now after releasing my singles as a singer and producer-composer, I was asked to do a solo performance for them. I’ll always remember this in my life.

How have you been primarily spending your time in quarantine?

Since I was busy travelling all the time for my shows, I never got enough time to sit and work on my songs. So, quarantine actually gave me all the time needed to work on my singles and I got a chance to release two of my singles called ‘Beimaan’ and ‘Baatein’.

This is the best time to work on yourself and explore so don’t waste it. During this quarantine my focus was on Bass practice, Composing and Producing music. I also did a few online courses for music as we all know learning should never stop. Most importantly during this pandemic I gave time to meditation to calm my thoughts, which also helped me to get in a state to understand the situation and react accordingly.