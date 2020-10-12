For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Oct 2020 20:23 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa to collab with TWICE on 'Eyes Wide Open' album

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for making waves in K-Pop, so there’s no doubt she’ll be doing the same with TWICE’s “Behind the Mask”.

According to JYP Entertainment, the English pop star, who is famous for hit singles like "New Rules" and "Don't Start Now," participated in writing the song "Behind The Mask," track 13 on TWICE's upcoming 2nd full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open.'

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has worked with a K-Pop act, having previously recorded the song "Kiss & Make Up" with BLACKPINK as well as a special remix of her single "Physical" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.

Meanwhile, 'Eyes Wide Open' is set for release on October 26.

