Check Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and others lip-sync to Nicki Minja's 'Bedrock'

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner teased fans as she took it to the video-sharing platform with some of her pals to lip-sync to Nicki Minja's verse in the 2010 hit Bedrock.

The clip kicks off with Kylie, 23, walking into what looks like a luxurious room while wearing a tight dress and lip-synching the words, "Okay, I get it, let me think, I guess it's my turn."

The camera then flips to focus on Stassie who wears brown leather pants and a matching top that exposes her shoulders as she shows viewers a jeweled-encrusted cup.

The video proceeds to show some of Kylie's other friends as the lyrics, "he say I'm bad" kick in before she and Stassie embrace one another and are about to kiss when the camera diverts and the video ends.

Kylie captioned it: "on a friday night."

People were loving the video as they took to the comments section to respond.

One person wrote: "Last scene got cut off real quick," as another added: "wait this is really iconic what."

Kylie later took to her Instagram Story where she shared a short clip kissing Stassie on the cheek, and to also show off her dress.

This isn't the first time that the two stars have teamed up for a video as earlier this year they made a lighthearted parody of a classic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.