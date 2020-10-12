For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2020 22:00 |  By RnMTeam

Check Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou and others lip-sync to Nicki Minja's 'Bedrock'

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner teased fans as she took it to the video-sharing platform with some of her pals to lip-sync to Nicki Minja's verse in the 2010 hit Bedrock.

The clip kicks off with Kylie, 23, walking into what looks like a luxurious room while wearing a tight dress and lip-synching the words, "Okay, I get it, let me think, I guess it's my turn."

The camera then flips to focus on Stassie who wears brown leather pants and a matching top that exposes her shoulders as she shows viewers a jeweled-encrusted cup.

The video proceeds to show some of Kylie's other friends as the lyrics, "he say I'm bad" kick in before she and Stassie embrace one another and are about to kiss when the camera diverts and the video ends.

Kylie captioned it: "on a friday night."

People were loving the video as they took to the comments section to respond.

One person wrote: "Last scene got cut off real quick," as another added: "wait this is really iconic what."

Kylie later took to her Instagram Story where she shared a short clip kissing Stassie on the cheek, and to also show off her dress.

This isn't the first time that the two stars have teamed up for a video as earlier this year they made a lighthearted parody of a classic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Tags
Kylie Jenner Keeping up with the kardashian Nicki Minaj Bedrock
Related news
News | 10 Oct 2020

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas is no stranger to impersonating the Kardashians.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Travis Scott wants daughter Stormi Webster to believe in herself!

MUMBAI: Travis Scott is raising Stormi Webster to know she can do "anything a man can do."

read more
News | 02 Oct 2020

Nicki Minaj welcomes first baby with Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is going to remember this "Moment 4 Life." The 37-year-old star is officially a mom! can confirm that the Queen rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2020

Copyright battle sets stage for future of music recording Tracy Chapman, Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Tracy Chapman sues  Nicki Minaj for using part of one of her songs. However the artists have the potential to upend the way music is written and how artists borrow from one another as per the case

read more
News | 15 Sep 2020

Zane Hijazi's WAP cover features Addison Rae, Stassiebaby!

MUMBAI: While Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had many cameos in their WAP music video, the major one was by Kylie Jenner. To counter such a huge cameo, Zane Hijazi brought one of his closest friends (rumored girlfriend), and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassiebaby.

read more

RnM Biz

News
G-A-Y Proceeds with Judicial Review as Government fails to respond

MUMBAI: Despite G-A-Y giving an extension of time to reply to our lawyers, the Government has stiread more

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aditya Narayan reveals rumours with Neha Kakkar was just a joke

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan finally opens up about his rumours linked with singer Neha Kakkar. The Indian Idol judge is set to tie the knot with singer...read more

2
9XM presents 9XM INdiefest with SpotlampE Originals

MUMBAI: India’s popular Hindi music channel 9XM and vibrant music label SpotlampE are all set to brighten up the upcoming festive season with ‘9XM...read more

3
Salim Sulaiman presents "Allah Hu" on 72nd Birth Anniversary of Shehanshah-e-Qawwali Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Merchant Records will witness the release of the Qawwali classic “Allah Hu” on 12th October. Music Maestros Salim Sulaiman present a special...read more

4
Jivitesh Kharbanda's 'Baatein' is a collection of memories

MUMBAI: Jivitesh Kharbanda is an active bass guitarist and the co-founder of the sufi-band ‘Nasha’. His previous single ‘Beimaan’ has gathered a lot...read more

5
Dua Lipa to collab with TWICE on 'Eyes Wide Open' album

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for making waves in K-Pop, so there’s no doubt she’ll be doing the same with TWICE’s “Behind the Mask”. According to JYP...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group