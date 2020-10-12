Balraj and Deepti Tuli are out with their first single 'Maahi'

MUMBAI: It came as a surprise to everyone in the television fraternity when Balraj tied the knot with Deepti Tuli on August 7 this year. Most people weren’t aware of it as the couple managed to keep the news under wraps through out. Just over two months later though, Balraj and Deepti released their first single together titled ‘Maahi’ on October 12 and video of the song is their wedding footage.
This is a first of it kind music video and promises to be an out and out romantic track. Deepti who is a singer herself has lent her voice to the song while Oye Kunaal has composed the music for it. Balraj and Deepti tied the knot in Jalandhar and footage from the wedding served as the video for ‘Maahi’, which will was released by Balraj’s music label ‘Realise Music’.
Commenting on this novel idea, Balraj says, "The reason behind releasing the song along with our wedding video is that our families, friends and fans, who didn’t get an opportunity to take part in our happiness due to the Pandemic will get a chance to see a glimpse of our marriage. Maahi is the second track which we is released under 'Realise Music' and I just hope the viewers will enjoy it as much as we did, creating it. The entire team has worked very hard on the song and we are happy with the final product.” He signs off.
