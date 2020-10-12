For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2020 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Balraj and Deepti Tuli are out with their first single 'Maahi'

MUMBAI: It came as a surprise to everyone in the television fraternity when Balraj tied the knot with Deepti Tuli on August 7 this year. Most people weren’t aware of it as the couple managed to keep the news under wraps through out. Just over two months later though, Balraj and Deepti released their first single together titled ‘Maahi’ on October 12 and video of the song is their wedding footage.

This is a first of it kind music video and promises to be an out and out romantic track. Deepti who is a singer herself has lent her voice to the song while Oye Kunaal has composed the music for it. Balraj and Deepti tied the knot in Jalandhar and footage from the wedding served as the video for ‘Maahi’, which will was released by Balraj’s music label ‘Realise Music’.

Commenting on this novel idea, Balraj says, "The reason behind releasing the song along with our wedding video is that our families, friends and fans, who didn’t get an opportunity to take part in our happiness due to the Pandemic will get a chance to see a glimpse of our marriage. Maahi is the second track which we is released under 'Realise Music' and I just hope the viewers will enjoy it as much as we did, creating it. The entire team has worked very hard on the song and we are happy with the final product.” He signs off.

Tags
Balraj Deepti Tuli music
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2020

9XM presents 9XM INdiefest with SpotlampE Originals

MUMBAI: India’s popular Hindi music channel 9XM and vibrant music label SpotlampE are all set to brighten up the upcoming festive season with ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Aditya Narayan to tie knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has said it! The singer is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Meet Salim Merchant and Darshan Raval at 'The World of Weddings'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's leading music composer Salim Merchant and singing sensation Darshan Raval are all set to showcase their musical prowess at India's first and one-of-a-kind immersive virtual wedding fair, ‘The World of Weddings’ (TWOW) from 23 to 25 October.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Six foot-tapping songs by Dhvani Bhanushali

MUMBAI: India’s pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has been climbing the ladder of success ever since her songs Leja Re and Vaaste released. She has made a mark in the industry with her versatile singing.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir talks of his 'young ghazal'

MUMBAI: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has unveiled a ghazal that he says was originally meant to be sung by the late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
G-A-Y Proceeds with Judicial Review as Government fails to respond

MUMBAI: Despite G-A-Y giving an extension of time to reply to our lawyers, the Government has stiread more

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aditya Narayan to tie knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has said it! The singer is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year....read more

2
John Cena compliments BTS: My respect for this group continues to grow

MUMBAI: K-pop stars BTS hit the stage for millions of their fans over the weekend. The group thanked technology that let them connect with fans...read more

3
Neha Kakkar is all set for wedding in her latest post

The couple has confirmed their relationship on their social media and is hinting to exchange their vows soon. Recently the Indian Idol judge shared a...read more

4
Salim Sulaiman presents "Allah Hu" on 72nd Birth Anniversary of Shehanshah-e-Qawwali Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Merchant Records will witness the release of the Qawwali classic “Allah Hu” on 12th October. Music Maestros Salim Sulaiman present a special...read more

5
BTS draws more than 100 million global fans during online concert

MUMBAI: Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boy band on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group