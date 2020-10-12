Aditya Narayan to tie knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan has said it!

The singer is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year.

The couple met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit' in 2010. Talking about their relationship of ten years, the actor-singer said to a portal, “I have never kept my relationship a secret. But at one point there was too much being said about it. So, when I decided to not talk about it, people left me alone.”

He revealed, “I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Aditya feels that it is important that people do not invade a couple’s privacy when they are in a relationship. “I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

Besides singing and acting, Aditya is also a popular anchor of reality shows on TV, while Shweta has done films in the South opposite actors like Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep among others.