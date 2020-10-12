Aditya Narayan reveals rumours with Neha Kakkar was just a joke

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan finally opens up about his rumours linked with singer Neha Kakkar.
The Indian Idol judge is set to tie the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh.
Dismissing the rumours that linked him with Neha during the last season of Indian Idol, Aditya said to a portal, "It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married."
However, Aditya is not sure of attending Neha's wedding. "I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding," he informed.
He also defended father Udit Narayan's comment that he wanted to see Neha and Aditya getting married. “I had told my parents to not talk about Shweta, so when the rumours of Neha started, my father casually mentioned how if there was a possibility he would love to see us together. Audiences watch a fragment of our life and make assumptions. But I’d like to tell everyone that people, most of the time, do not know even five percent of a public figure’s life," says Aditya.
MUMBAI: Despite G-A-Y giving an extension of time to reply to our lawyers, the Government has stiread more
MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: India’s popular Hindi music channel 9XM and vibrant music label SpotlampE are all set to brighten up the upcoming festive season with ‘9XM...read more
MUMBAI: Merchant Records will witness the release of the Qawwali classic “Allah Hu” on 12th October. Music Maestros Salim Sulaiman present a special...read more
MUMBAI: Jivitesh Kharbanda is an active bass guitarist and the co-founder of the sufi-band ‘Nasha’. His previous single ‘Beimaan’ has gathered a lot...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is known for making waves in K-Pop, so there’s no doubt she’ll be doing the same with TWICE’s “Behind the Mask”. According to JYP...read more
MUMBAI: It came as a surprise to everyone in the television fraternity when Balraj tied the knot with Deepti Tuli on August 7 this year. Most people...read more