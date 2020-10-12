For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Oct 2020

Aditya Narayan reveals rumours with Neha Kakkar was just a joke

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan finally opens up about his rumours linked with singer Neha Kakkar.

The Indian Idol judge is set to tie the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Dismissing the rumours that linked him with Neha during the last season of Indian Idol, Aditya said to a portal, "It all started with a joke that was in the script of the show. And people assumed so many things after that. There was no truth to those rumours. Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married."

However, Aditya is not sure of attending Neha's wedding. "I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding," he informed.

He also defended father Udit Narayan's comment that he wanted to see Neha and Aditya getting married. “I had told my parents to not talk about Shweta, so when the rumours of Neha started, my father casually mentioned how if there was a possibility he would love to see us together. Audiences watch a fragment of our life and make assumptions. But I’d like to tell everyone that people, most of the time, do not know even five percent of a public figure’s life," says Aditya.

