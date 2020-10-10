For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2020 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas is no stranger to impersonating the Kardashians.

Earlier Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas joined him to recreate the iconic fight scene originally featuring Kim Kardashian and Khloe. The trio recreated the bag fight scene. This time around, Joe roped in Sophie Turner to recreate a recent moment from the Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode featuring Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Viewers of the show would recall that earlier this week, Kylie gave fans a new "wasted" jingle. For the unversed, the iconic moment took place during the family's dinner at the Palm Springs trip.

Kylie had ordered her favourite Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale." It was during that moment that the 23-year-old make-up mogul croons, "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one." Kylie then turned towards Kourtney and goes, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

"I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," she replied. Recreating the scene with his wife, Joe slipped into the shoes of Kourtney while Sophie channelled Kylie.



View this post on Instagram


WaAaSsSstEDDDD

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Tags
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Kylie Jenner Kourtney Kardashian TikTok
Related news
News | 10 Oct 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take daughter Willa out for a stroll around Los Angeles

MUMBAI: New parents Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, were spotted out for the second time this week with their infant daughter. The Game of Thrones star and the pop musician were seen taking two-month-old Willa out for a stroll around their home in Los Angeles on Friday.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Travis Scott wants daughter Stormi Webster to believe in herself!

MUMBAI: Travis Scott is raising Stormi Webster to know she can do "anything a man can do."

read more
News | 07 Oct 2020

Indian TikTok alternative Changa app launches AR filters and powerful video editing tools to woo young users

MUMBAI: Trending short video app Changa, launched recently by Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS, has added yet another feather in its cap by introducing a slew of stunning AR (Augmented Reality) filters, video editing functionalities and face mask stickers.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump; shares throwback pics

MUMBAI: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have become parents only two months ago. The Game of Thrones star is now looking back at her pregnancy days as she shares a couple of throwback pictures on social media in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump, dressed in a bikini by the poolside.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2020

Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK's 'Ice cream' challenge is the coolest thing on internet right now

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez recently left all the fans excited and happy after she collaborated with BLACKPINK on their new song Ice Cream. The song became an instant hit amongst the fans and within no time went on to become a chartbuster.

read more

RnM Biz

News
G-A-Y Proceeds with Judicial Review as Government fails to respond

MUMBAI: Despite G-A-Y giving an extension of time to reply to our lawyers, the Government has stiread more

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tchami drops new collab with Gunna

MUMBAI: Acclaimed DJ and producer Tchami has joined forces with Georgia rapper Gunna on new single ‘Praise’, out 9th October.read more

2
Singer/actor Nikk reunite for single Badaami Rang with actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and composer Nikk, who had recently launched a single Hosh with actress Mahira Sharma, is all set to now release another...read more

3
Ariana Grande and Lorde have good reason to Vote: New Music

MUMBAI: With just 26 days until the Nov. 3 election, artists are pulling out all the stops to get voters to the polls, from themed playlists to...read more

4
'You're mine'; says Neha Kakkar to Rohanpreet Singh in a post

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official. She has finally come out in the open to...read more

5
Shayan Italia presents Sha La La; the most symbolic music video to "come out" of India on International Coming Out Day

MUMBAI: In a bid to celebrate International Coming Out Day (which is on 11th October), Indian-born global award-winning pianist, singer and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group