Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas is no stranger to impersonating the Kardashians.

Earlier Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas joined him to recreate the iconic fight scene originally featuring Kim Kardashian and Khloe. The trio recreated the bag fight scene. This time around, Joe roped in Sophie Turner to recreate a recent moment from the Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode featuring Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Viewers of the show would recall that earlier this week, Kylie gave fans a new "wasted" jingle. For the unversed, the iconic moment took place during the family's dinner at the Palm Springs trip.

Kylie had ordered her favourite Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale." It was during that moment that the 23-year-old make-up mogul croons, "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one." Kylie then turned towards Kourtney and goes, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

"I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," she replied. Recreating the scene with his wife, Joe slipped into the shoes of Kourtney while Sophie channelled Kylie.