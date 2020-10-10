For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Oct 2020

Tiffany Woys releases brand new track, 'Do Ya'

MUMBAI: Rising country star Tiffany Woys is excited to debut a brand new track today with “Do Ya.” Written by top Nashville songwriters Anthony Smith, Nathan Chapman and Sara Haze, and delivered with an earnest and powerful vocal, “Do Ya” has relatable lyrics and a lilting melody.

Do ya wanna live love with no regrets And say those words we haven’t said yet Do ya wanna wrap your arms around forever tonightLet one kiss change your lifeDo, do yaDo, do yaDo, do ya

Tiffany joined The Boot for a live, exclusive performance debut of “Do Ya” last night and is set for social takeovers with Celeb Secrets Country on October 9 and Stage Right Secrets on October 10.

“’Do Ya’ flawlessly captures my belief that it’s always worth taking a chance on love, and I am so thankful I had the opportunity to record such a powerful track,” says Woys. “I can personally attest to the fact that even if you’ve been hurt in the past, it’s worth keeping your heart wide open, because there is truly no greater feeling in this world than being unconditionally loved by someone else. I hope this song encourages everyone who listens to push aside hurt, fear and doubt and to let their heart be their guide.”

“Do Ya,” produced by Dave Cohen (Morgan Wallen), is the follow up to Tiffany’s latest hit, “Loved By You,” which marked the singer’s highest nationally charted radio single to date, peaking at No. 29 on Billboard’s Country Indicator chart.

Recently named a Taste of Country Artist to Watch and a CMT “Next Up Now” artist, Tiffany Woys grew up being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she’d look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville. Her debut radio single, “Hostage,” was a Top 40 hit on Billboard’s Country Indicator chart, and she will be releasing new music throughout 2020.

