For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2020 11:40 |  By RnMTeam

Singer/actor Nikk reunite for single Badaami Rang with actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and composer Nikk, who had recently launched a single Hosh with actress Mahira Sharma, is all set to now release another single. This time actress Avneet Kaur will feature in the single. The single is titled Badaami Rang and its a romantic song shot in the green and beautiful locations of Goa.

Nikk and Avneet said, "Music videos are fun and a learning experience. Earlier, too, we have done a single Teri Naar together and it was a huge hit and it crossed 110 million views. Yaari, which we did together, also crossed 247 million views. We loved shooting for Badaami Rang, because it is something different and unique,there is an amazing chemistry between us."

Nikk is very excited about this new single. Previously, he played a romantic guy, but in this single, he teases the girls in the single. His handsome looks and dashing personality makes girls go mad over him in the song. He said, "Avneet is a talented and glamorous actress. Badaami Rang is about a romantic couple and how they enjoy time in Goa. Romance is one of the few things that people love to watch during the time of pandemic. It will be refreshing for viewers to enjoy a song shot in Goa. The song is supposed to give a European and countryside feel to the viewers with its locations."

The song will be released under Bang Music Label on October 11. Earlier, too Nikk's singles have crossed millions views and his music has found a connect with masses.

Tags
Nikk Avneet Kaur music
Related news
News | 10 Oct 2020

Singer Vee Kapoor has now joined forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite lyricist Prashant Ingole!

MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor is a British born Indian who has been working on his craft for many years. In a very small time, he has gained great success by being signed to Times Music and has had various performances in Europe.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2020

Lizaa Malik donates to cancer patients in nearby areas

MUMBAI: It's Lizaa Malik" birthday today and she would be donating an undisclosed amount to people suffering from cancer in andheri suburbs. She knows the pain as her mother was suffering and has recovered from this deadly disease.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Are you all ready for a soulful experience with Rahul Jain and Sonu Kakkar in their upcoming song, Pass Aao Na

MUMBAI: This year, Rahul Jain has entertained us with so many different melodies, and every track of his had a unique approach to touch our hearts.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Did you know Spotify has a patent for personality tracking technology?

MUMBAI: Spotify has been granted a flurry of US patents in recent months. MBW discovered in September, for example, that the platform had been granted a patent for a new karaoke-like feature that allows users to "overlay a music track with their own vocals".

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

TuneCore partners with Gaana to maximize distribution in India

MUMBAI: Leading music distribution service TuneCore today announced its partnership with India’s largest music streaming platform Gaana. TuneCore is owned by Paris based Believe and together the companies distribute one-third of the world’s digital music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Mile Ho Tum' from Zee Music becomes the first Hindi Song to reach 1 Bn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: In a first in the Indian music history, Mile Ho Tum from Zee Music, Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment...read more

2
Alt-pop band PREP drop new single Carrie

MUMBAI: Following the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, PREP drop the second single from the project, ‘Carrie’, out now on...read more

3
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance...read more

4
Mumbai based raper and internet sensation Loka releases his debut album titled Autobiography

MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more

5
Singer/actor Nikk reunite for single Badaami Rang with actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and composer Nikk, who had recently launched a single Hosh with actress Mahira Sharma, is all set to now release another...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group