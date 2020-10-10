Mariah Carey teases early Christmas gift

MUMBAI: Sure, it's only October, but the Queen of Christmas is already whipping up some treats for the most wonderful time of the year.
Mariah Carey took to social media on Friday (Oct. 9) to tease a holiday gift, sharing a photo of three director's chairs on the set of a project, with a Christmas tree emoji as the caption. The chairs feature the letters "MC," "AG" and "JH," and while MC are obviously Carey's initials, fans are buzzing over who the other two collaborators could be.
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2020
The most prominent fan theory seems to be Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, while some are also suggesting that "JH" might be J-Hope from BTS. Carey has yet to officially confirm her two collaborators.
If the guesses are correct, this would hardly be Grande's first dip into the Christmas pool. The star has released two holiday collections, 2013's Christmas Kisses and 2015's Christmas & Chill, plus her 2014 track "Santa Tell Me."
In 2009, Hudson hosted a holiday special, I'll Be Home for Christmas, in which she headed back to her hometown of Chicago, joined by Michael Bublé, for Christmas memories and music.
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2020
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2020
