Lizaa Malik donates to cancer patients in nearby areas

MUMBAI: It's Lizaa Malik" birthday today and she would be donating an undisclosed amount to people suffering from cancer in andheri suburbs. She knows the pain as her mother was suffering and has recovered from this deadly disease. Lizaa has always come forward and stood for the society and helped the people in need. She is now taking it a step ahead on the occasion of her birthday.
We wished a very happy birthday to Lizaa and spoke to her on this lovely initiative and here is what the actor and singer has to say, "my mother went through this disease and she recovered form it. Its deadly to say the least. It is deadly not only for the patient but the entire family dies a little with it. People with less or no money don't even think to fight this and wait for their final days. Thinking this makes me extremely sad. I am trying to do my bit with whatever resources I have. Let's all come forward in whatever ways we can and help one another. We are together in life."
Lizaa is not just pretty outside but she has a beautiful heart. May she achieve all her dreams and keep inspiring us in more ways than one. We wish her a very happy birthday.
