News |  10 Oct 2020 18:13

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take daughter Willa out for a stroll around Los Angeles

MUMBAI: New parents Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, were spotted out for the second time this week with their infant daughter.

The Game of Thrones star and the pop musician were seen taking two-month-old Willa out for a stroll around their home in Los Angeles on Friday.

A few days earlier, the power couple made their first appearance out and about with the baby since welcoming her into the world in July.

Mom and dad kept their style low-key for their early morning walk with Willa, who was pushed in front in her stroller.

Sophie stepped out in a pair of thick soled slides and a light colored sweatsuit with a white T-shirt and the sweatshirt draped over her shoulders.

