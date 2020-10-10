BLACKPINK breaks records for korean girl groups as "THE ALBUM" debuts at No. 2

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” has debuted in the Top 10 of two of the world’s biggest music markets, the United Kingdom and Germany!

On October 2, BLACKPINK released their first full album “THE ALBUM,” featuring the title track “Lovesick Girls.” Official UK Charts announced on October 9 local time that “THE ALBUM” took No. 2 on the albums chart for the week ending in October 15. This is the highest ever ranking for a female Korean act on the chart, and the feat included the sale of 5,700 cassettes.

BLACKPINK previously ranked on the albums chart at No. 40 with “Kill This Love” in 2019.

Meanwhile, their title track “Lovesick Girls” debuts on the U.K. Official Singles Chart at No. 40.

Along with the United Kingdom, Germany is one of the world’s five biggest music markets (the list also includes the United States, Japan, and France). On Germany’s Offizielle Deutsche Charts for albums, “THE ALBUM” has debuted at No. 7, breaking another record for female Korean acts.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!