Ariana Grande and Lorde have good reason to Vote: New Music

MUMBAI: With just 26 days until the Nov. 3 election, artists are pulling out all the stops to get voters to the polls, from themed playlists to autographed vinyl from Billie Eilish and all-star virtual concerts.
But on Wednesday (Oct. 7), Ariana Grande and Lorde tried to shake some votes loose by offering up the greatest gift of all: new music.
As spotted by Vulture, both singers took to Instagram to tease fresh tracks while reminding their followers to exercise their right to choose their nation's next leader.
"Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven't already/to vote early," Grande said, along with a sideways image of her face with a pile of instruments behind her.
In a series of recent tweets, Grande has been working with HeadCount to remind fans to register to vote or to vote early if they can.
It's been a year since Grande dropped her No. 1 album Thank U, Next, and she recently posted a song snippet and lyric that got fans excited about a follow-up.
Meanwhile, Lorde, who hasn't released any new music since 2017's Melodrama -- and who's kept a low-profile on social media for much of the past year -- posted an Instagram Story to share information on how to vote in the upcoming Oct. 17 election in her native New Zealand. But that was not the thing most people zeroed in on.
"Do it for our beautiful country... And next year I'll give you something in return," she offered cryptically in the post that featured three pics of the singer and details on important issues like the nation's End of Life Choice bill.
Check out their tweets below.
turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early pic.twitter.com/rx2xCJYAf0
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 7, 2020
.@Lorde hints at releasing new music next year if fans in New Zealand vote in upcoming election:
“Do it for our beautiful country...And next year I’ll give you something in return.” pic.twitter.com/M5KaKJIxkR
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2020
