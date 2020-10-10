For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Oct 2020 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

Alt-pop band PREP drop new single Carrie

MUMBAI: Following the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, PREP drop the second single from the project, ‘Carrie’, out now on Bright Antenna Records. ‘Carrie’, although at first is full of upbeat keys and a hopeful drumbeat, holds a hidden message of melancholy.

“This was one of the last bits of recording we did for the album - the lockdown strings from North Macedonia. We were video linked up to the conductor, looking from behind his visor out over this enormous, beautiful 1970s radio studio with 16 string players spread over the area of a football field. The song is pretending to be a lot happier than it is. It makes me think of someone sitting down a bit drunk at a pub piano, trying to turn all the shit they’re going through into a hazy singalong.” - Tom Havelock

Years in the making, the album is due out on 30th October on the esteem San Francisco based record label Bright Antenna Records. The album is a complete representation of them as a band as well as reflecting the people behind the artistry. We’ve already had two huge singles from the project drop including ‘Pictures Of You’, the long-distance romance which had elements of funk, soul and whimsical pop as well as their recently released single ‘On & On’, a regretful love song.

The artistic credentials of this group are second to none with; AlunaGeorge, George Fitzgerald, Kasabian and Celeste being just a few names the individual members of PREP have worked with over the years. Having first started making music together as a band in 2015, their fusion of genres and infectious live sets made them stand out in the crowd

Tags
Alt-pop San Francisco George FitzGerald
Related news
News | 24 Apr 2020

Alt-pop trio STIIR release their new 5-track 'Club Soda' EP

MUMBAI: Amidst the turmoil of the last few weeks North London trio, STIIR are still celebrating the release of their new 5-track ‘Club Soda’ EP. At their core, Ruben, Benny, and Prem are a group of friends who want to make music and have a blast while doing so.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2020

Air apparent teams up with indie duo Davvn for heartfelt new single 'Three strikes'

MUMBAI: San Francisco-based producer AIR APPARENT joins forces with Boston indie duo DAVVN to deliver their inaugural single of the year, ‘three strikes’. The track sees the blossoming producers seamlessly weave glimmering vocals with dreamy electro-pop melodies.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Nora En pure launches Purified Records

MUMBAI: Blossoming from a radio show into a worldwide event series, Nora En Pure’s Purified has become one of the most sought-after musical brands over the past few years. Taking the next step in its evolution, Nora En Pure has announced the official launch of Purified Records.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2019

Estate of Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stewart

MUMBAI: The Estate of Michael Jackson/MIJAC Music has reached agreement with Sylvester Stewart to acquire a majority ownership of the U.S. rights to the Sly and the Family Stone catalog and, as part of the arrangement, will retain long-term administration rights.

read more
News | 15 Jul 2019

Sony Music’s hip hop label releases anthemic single ‘Galiyon Se’ alongside Haji Springer

MUMBAI: A collaborative effort between Jay R and Haji Springer, the newest song, Galiyon Se will keep you hooked to it instantly. Both the artists have been partners in music for the greater part of their careers and are Indian immigrants in the Bay Area of San Francisco, California.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance...read more

2
'Mile Ho Tum' from Zee Music becomes the first Hindi Song to reach 1 Bn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: In a first in the Indian music history, Mile Ho Tum from Zee Music, Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment...read more

3
Mumbai based raper and internet sensation Loka releases his debut album titled Autobiography

MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more

4
Singer/actor Nikk reunite for single Badaami Rang with actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Singer, lyricist and composer Nikk, who had recently launched a single Hosh with actress Mahira Sharma, is all set to now release another...read more

5
Singer Vee Kapoor has now joined forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite lyricist Prashant Ingole!

MUMBAI: Vee Kapoor is a British born Indian who has been working on his craft for many years. In a very small time, he has gained great success by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group