For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2020 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Tags
Kelly Clarkson Don't Start Now Dua Lipa Singer
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2020

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s romance hits a rough patch in Big Boss 14

MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many melodies inside the house. Considering the new season will take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

You can't just miss Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony photos

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding rumours are the talk of the town. Recently a picture of the couple has been buzzing on the Internet, and reports claim that the picture is from their roka ceremony.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti have 'perfect song for such intense times'

MUMBAI: Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are currently facing.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

AC/DC's new album set for Nov 13 release

MUMBAI: Iconic rock band AC/DC have unveiled their first single, "Shot in the Dark", since 2014. It is part of their highly anticipated album, "POWER UP", which will release on November 13.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Kumar Sanu: Happy to see Arijit taking Indian music to places

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh has a strong fan base across the globe, and singer Kumar Sanu says it makes him happy to see the young artiste taking Indian music to all over the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress. The rapper says...read more

2
Amaal Mallik: 'Saina' songs will break you beautifully

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Amaal took to his verified Instagram...read more

3
Mumbai based raper and internet sensation Loka releases his debut album titled Autobiography

MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more

4
Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s romance hits a rough patch in Big Boss 14

MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many...read more

5
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group