Travis Scott wants daughter Stormi Webster to believe in herself!

MUMBAI: Travis Scott is raising Stormi Webster to know she can do "anything a man can do."
On .WAV RADIO with Chase B the Astroworld artist shares that he and Kylie Jenner are bringing up their 2-year-old to be a "strong" young woman. "I feel like it's way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity," he explains. "Now more than ever, they have the vision."
Travis adds that he wants her to have a "pure vision" of what she's capable of. "It's just all about that," he states.
And while he's doing his part to help the next generation, the artist wants his fans to do their part by voting in the 2020 election. He explains, "That's why we gotta get out and vote, as the youth, and as us being the future to what this world has a hold, we got that power to change all this s--t."
The artist has previously shared that he wants to raise Stormi to be "aware of what's going on in the world," explaining, "As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."
But more than that, Travis said he's grateful he's been able to spend the recent months with Stormi. He shared, "It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow."
During the coronavirus pandemic, the "Sicko Mode" rapper has been hanging out with Stormi and Kylie. Recently, the family of three came together to mark Stormi's first day of home school, with Kylie sharing a photo of the 2-year-old decked out in a posh outfit.
MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress. The rapper says...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official. She has finally come out in the open to...read more
MUMBAI: Katy Perry has returned to American Idol and what a fashionable entrance she has made. She gave birth to a little girl six weeks ago. And...read more
MUMBAI: The momentous occasion of acclaimed Sarod maestro, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s birthday this year marks the musical debut of his grandchildren,...read more
MUMBAI: Former lead guitarist Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, who quit the American rock band after 30 years in 2013, has said that he has no regrets...read more