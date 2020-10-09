Samsung TVs in retail stores to showcase BTS' 'Dynamite' record-breaking music video

MUMBAI: As a part of Samsung’s partnership with K-pop music sensation BTS, the company has announced that it has started showcasing the band’s latest music video ‘Dynamite’ on its TVs in retail stores worldwide. The song recently made waves globally after breaking various records and topping the Billboard chart.

BTS’ new music video has gathered over 450 million views on YouTube after being released on August 21. In the first 24 hours after being published on the video streaming website, it amassed 101.1 million views. It broke three Guinness World Records titles: The Most-Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours, The Most-Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours, and The Most-Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours by a K-Pop Group.

‘Dynamite’ captured viewers’ attention with its retro vibe, vibrant colors, and BTS’ energy-filled performance. Jongsuk Chu, Executive VP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “We are very pleased to showcase BTS’s new music video in Samsung TV retail shops. We hope that consumers around the world will enjoy the BTS music video with the stunning picture quality on Samsung TVs.”

Samsung is the world’s biggest TV brand, and it has been at the number one position for 14 years in a row. It is expected to be the number one player in the world in 2020 as well, and will likely continue its winning streak for the 15th year. Its market share in the TV segment was 31.3% in the first half of 2020, which is similar to the combined share of the next three TV makers that are placed second, third, and fourth.

The South Korean tech giant has released various BTS-themed products, including the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. Other Samsung products, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, have been promoted by the K-pop music band as well.