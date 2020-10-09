For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2020 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna regrets using 'Unintentionally Offensive' use of Islamic verse at Savage x Fenty show

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna received backlash online for using the song Doom by artist Coucou Chloe, which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith, at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The singer has apologised after using the controversial song, saying that the use of the song was "irresponsible" and an "honest, yet careless mistake". Coucou Chloe has apologised, saying she wasn't aware that the song contained the Islamic verses.

A Hadith is part of a collection of texts believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad. After the holy book the Koran, the Hadiths are seen as some of the most important religious texts to Muslims. The Arabic verse used in the song is part of a Hadith about judgement day, reported BBC.

Rihanna's fashion and beauty brand Fenty has been praised for its commitment to diversity in the past. But some Muslim supporters questioned the use of the song when the fashion show streamed on Amazon Prime on October 2.

Hodhen Liaden, 26, a beauty blogger and a fan of Rihanna, felt it was a misstep to include the song in the show. She said it's "refreshing" to see Rihanna's apology but thinks big brands "need more Muslim people in these industries that can pick up on things like this".

Tags
Rihanna Doom Coucou Chloe Robyn Rihanna Fenty
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2020

Rihanna hits a roadblock for vulgarly using Prophet’s saying in song

MUMBAI: Rihanna caught heavy flak for using Muslim sayings in a runway clip of her fashion brand Fenty. The show which debuted on Amazon Prime on October 2, comprehends a song named ‘Doom’.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Rihanna responds to critic comments on latest sexy skincare post

MUMBAI: Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold. On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote mini sizes of her newly launched skincare products when a comment spurred her to set some facts straight.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2020

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin. She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Rihanna thinks people who use dating apps are brave

MUMBAI: Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist Rihanna is currently single after she ended her three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel .

read more
News | 07 Sep 2020

Rihanna healing well after scooter accident

MUMBAI: Pop star Rihanna is healing quickly after being involved in an electric scooter accident. The 32-year-old suffered some bruising to her face after the accident.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Anmol makes Kumar Sanu strike SRK's signature pose!

MUMBAI: Bollywood's legendary singer Kumar Sanu is all set to rock the stage in the first episode of Jammin this Saturday on Colors TV channel. Sanu...read more

2
'Mile Ho Tum' from Zee Music becomes the first Hindi Song to reach 1 Bn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: In a first in the Indian music history, Mile Ho Tum from Zee Music, Indian music label and a business vertical of Zee Entertainment...read more

3
Are you all ready for a soulful experience with Rahul Jain and Sonu Kakkar in their upcoming song, Pass Aao Na

MUMBAI: This year, Rahul Jain has entertained us with so many different melodies, and every track of his had a unique approach to touch our hearts....read more

4
Hindustani Bhau releases teaser of his song Mumbai Machaand in reply to Manoj Bajpai" Bambai mein ka ba

MUMBAI: Hindustani Bhau has sang and featured in a song called Mumbai Machaand. The teaser of the song is out and it looks smashing. It has been sung...read more

5
Did you know Spotify has a patent for personality tracking technology?

MUMBAI: Spotify has been granted a flurry of US patents in recent months. MBW discovered in September, for example, that the platform had been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group