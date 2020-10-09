Rihanna hits a roadblock for vulgarly using Prophet’s saying in song

MUMBAI: Rihanna caught heavy flak for using Muslim sayings in a runway clip of her fashion brand Fenty. The show which debuted on Amazon Prime on October 2, comprehends a song named ‘Doom’.
In the song, an Islamic Hadith is sped up and mixed with dance music in the background, when Rico Nasty, an American singer is seen making her entry on the runway.
The song was created by a London producer named Coucou Chloe. It uses vocal samples from verses of the Hadith mixed into the beat. The Hadith is about judgment day and the end of times, the song thus named ‘Doom’.
The 32-year-old Bajan singer - full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty—has not been releasing music in recent years, instead, focusing on her Fenty makeup line and her brand Savage X Fenty.
Hadiths are highly revered records of sayings of the Prophet Muhammad and are sacred to Muslims.
Muslim community is expressing outrage on Twitter:
as a muslim, no words can describe how disappointed i am with rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith. if you are not muslim, you are not allowed to tell us how to feel about this situation. and stop calling us dramatic over this. and you can’t decide for us if we have to
— (@rosefreckless_) October 5, 2020
Quiet about @rihanna using hadith in a recent song. You are disrespectful, and on behalf of Muslims around the world, WE WANT THE SONG REMOVED. WE WANT AN APOLOGY. This should not be taken lightly.
— Ferninator (@suhayhey) October 5, 2020
It’s the way Rihanna and her team and her show disrespected a whole religion and twitter not batting a SINGLE EYE about, y’all are hypocrites and selective.
— gonzalo (@groupieamore) October 5, 2020
Do not I mean DO NOT listen to that Rihanna song. I have never heard anything more twisted and evil in my life,it’s made me feel extremely uncomfortable and unbelievably emotional internally. It’s time we genuinely realise shaytaan is all around us and our way of life must change
&mdash (@hamza_039) October 5, 2020
okay the fact that rihanna’s show was supposed to be a keystone for “inclusion” while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience
— myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) October 5, 2020
AYO rihanna when we said drop an album we didn’t mean from a 7adeeth
— qasim (@Qasimmm_) October 5, 2020
AYO rihanna when we said drop an album we didn’t mean from a 7adeeth
— qasim (@Qasimmm_) October 5, 2020
What Rihanna did was disrespectful and wrong and she needs to apologize for it whether it was intentional or not. But this situation doesn’t give anyone the right to be racist. Black Muslims exist too, so what does racially attacking her accomplish for you??
— sula (@dionneswhitley) October 5, 2020
MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: Qyuki talent and pop trio Rawmats have released the music video for their romantic single “Ankhiyaan.” Featuring neon-themed spaces and an...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Amaal took to his verified Instagram...read more
MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more
MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many...read more
MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance...read more