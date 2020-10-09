Rapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress.
The rapper says the issue needs to be addressed, which is why she joins Cynthia Erivo, Camila Coelho, Tatyana McFadden at the World Woman Hour, a global digital event that will spotlight the untold stories of 60 women achievers from all corners of the globe with an aim to empower the young generation.
"I'm extremely honoured and excited to be part of the World Woman Hour and empower and inspire young minds all across the world. Despite progress in recent years, women around the world still face many roadblocks and this needs to be addressed and acted upon," Kumari said.
"It feels amazing to be part of a bigger revolution. Sometimes, we just need to be inspired by one person who is already doing what we want to do and then each day becomes a blessing," she added.
The World Woman Hour event will be held on October 11. Kumari is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and Fall Out Boy.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more
MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more
MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Amaal took to his verified Instagram...read more
MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more
MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress. The rapper says...read more
MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is performing a livestream concert on Saturday, October 24. The event—titled WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM—will stream at the...read more