Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s romance hits a rough patch in Big Boss 14

MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many melodies inside the house. Considering the new season will take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Salman continued with his hosting duties as he introduced different contestants who will get locked inside the controversial house this season. Rahul will be joined by other celebrity names like Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma and others.

Singer Rahul Vaidya in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will show a contrasting personality of him to be seen towards Pavitra Punia. Things are getting heated up inside the Bigg Boss house as the contestant’s basic needs have ended up becoming a luxury display in the BB mall. While minor bickering here and there is a ritual, the situation heats up when Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia get into an argument. She comes and tells Rahul that the bathroom has a tissue paper thrown in it. To which, the singer says that she isn't a 'daada' (Boss) here, who will come and boss around everyone.

The “Hello Madam” singer speaks ill about her style of cooking and the afternoon food's taste. Pavitra, who says she is a good cook and knows how to cook several intercontinental dishes, fumes with anger upon hearing ill words over the food she has cooked. Rahul speaks disrespectfully to her and she threatens to slap him.

Further, he asks her to go ahead and slap him. She goes to the smoking-room and says that people like him who don't respect food, should starve of hunger. Rahul Vaidya just keeps on creating loud noises to suppress Pavitra's voice.

