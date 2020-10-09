For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2020 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s romance hits a rough patch in Big Boss 14

MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many melodies inside the house. Considering the new season will take place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Salman continued with his hosting duties as he introduced different contestants who will get locked inside the controversial house this season. Rahul will be joined by other celebrity names like Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma and others.

Singer Rahul Vaidya in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will show a contrasting personality of him to be seen towards Pavitra Punia. Things are getting heated up inside the Bigg Boss house as the contestant’s basic needs have ended up becoming a luxury display in the BB mall. While minor bickering here and there is a ritual, the situation heats up when Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia get into an argument. She comes and tells Rahul that the bathroom has a tissue paper thrown in it. To which, the singer says that she isn't a 'daada' (Boss) here, who will come and boss around everyone.

The “Hello Madam” singer speaks ill about her style of cooking and the afternoon food's taste. Pavitra, who says she is a good cook and knows how to cook several intercontinental dishes, fumes with anger upon hearing ill words over the food she has cooked. Rahul speaks disrespectfully to her and she threatens to slap him.

Further, he asks her to go ahead and slap him. She goes to the smoking-room and says that people like him who don't respect food, should starve of hunger. Rahul Vaidya just keeps on creating loud noises to suppress Pavitra's voice.

Stay tuned!

Tags
Singer Rahul Vaidya Bigg Boss
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2020

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance below!

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

You can't just miss Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony photos

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding rumours are the talk of the town. Recently a picture of the couple has been buzzing on the Internet, and reports claim that the picture is from their roka ceremony.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rahul Vaidya: B'wood singers not paid for film recordings

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback star Neha Kakkar recently made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid in the Hindi film industry while speaking to IANS. Now, Rahul Vaidya has made similar allegations.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti have 'perfect song for such intense times'

MUMBAI: Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are currently facing.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

AC/DC's new album set for Nov 13 release

MUMBAI: Iconic rock band AC/DC have unveiled their first single, "Shot in the Dark", since 2014. It is part of their highly anticipated album, "POWER UP", which will release on November 13.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn, Nestle KitKat partner to give India Musical Breaks

MUMBAI: Country’s largest music, and audio streaming platform JioSaavn, has partnered with one ofread more

News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI:  Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaalread more

News
Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever publisheread more

News
YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos
,

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in Indiread more

News
Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Eventread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Raja Kumari: Women still face many roadblocks

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari says women continue to face roadblocks despite the progress. The rapper says...read more

2
Mumbai based raper and internet sensation Loka releases his debut album titled Autobiography

MUMBAI: A new era of Indian HipHop has begun with the release of Mumbai based rapper - Loka's debut ep - Autobiography. One of the most highly...read more

3
Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia’s romance hits a rough patch in Big Boss 14

MUMBAI: The “God Promise Dil” singer Rahul Vaidya is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and his inclusion means we'll get to hear many...read more

4
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s powerful cover "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke. Watch the performance...read more

5
Amaal Mallik: 'Saina' songs will break you beautifully

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has opened up on the songs he has scored for the forthcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. Amaal took to his verified Instagram...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group