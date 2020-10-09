Qyuki creator 'Rawmats' creates pop magic on 'Ankhiyaan'

MUMBAI: Qyuki talent and pop trio Rawmats have released the music video for their romantic single “Ankhiyaan.” Featuring neon-themed spaces and an eleventh-hour home gig, the Ludhiana-based band — comprising vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat —bring nostalgia-tinged verses to their lockdown pop ballad. “Ankhiyaan” forms the first single off Rawmats’ debut album Since 2017, marking a new sonic direction for the band as they begin leaning into a funkier and fluid pop sound. Cemented Internet sensations (their most viewed music video clocked in an incredible 34 million views as well as an outpouring of love and acclaim), the pop trio now dream big for their original releases.

Watch the music video for “Ankhiyaan” here:

Rawmats went DIY for the shoot, filming the music video at home. The 3-minute clip sees the pop trio band together at home for a lockdown gig. As Rawmats set a positive tone with their music, the collective

also goes about sprinkling positive affirmations throughout the video — ‘We can’t spell success without U’ is embossed on a coffee mug while a poster poses the reminder ‘There is no substitute for hard work’ — encouraging viewers to fulfill their wildest dreams. Taking a cue from their music, the trio even let go of their instruments to bust out a move or two. The track is written and composed by Robin Raturi and the music video for “Ankhiyaan” has been directed by Ludhiana-based filmmaker Manish Chauhan.

Says Rawmats,

“This song has a different vibe that blends regional (Punjabi) pop with borderless production and style. ‘Ankhiyaan’ speaks about the beauty of a girl’s eyes while leaning into the poetry of love.

This track marks a new direction for us and Qyuki has helped us on this new path. We’re excited for everyone to watch the music video. We hope you love ‘Ankhiyaan’!”

The band’s name is derived from the concept of raw materials as the trio believes their music is raw and they’re open to evolution as they tread the yellow brick road. Rawmats view the release of “Ankhiyaan” as just the beginning. Next up for the regional collective is the music video for their soft romantic ballad “Haami Teri” as well as a slew of surprise releases from 2017. Fans can expect these offerings super soon.