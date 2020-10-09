Katy Perry looks goregeous on the sets of American Idol

MUMBAI: Katy Perry has returned to American Idol and what a fashionable entrance she has made.

She gave birth to a little girl six weeks ago. And Katy Perry was eager to get back to work on Wednesday as she returned to the American Idol judges panel, according to People.

The 35-year-old singer looked sensational in a cow print ensemble as she flashed a smiled alongside Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The singer opted for head-to-toe cow print look made especially for her by Christian Siriano. Inspired by his AW20 collection, the designer has created a puff sleeve peplum that features a train and matching tight-fitting trousers with the hat to complete the look.

Seeing as it's just for Katy, we mere mortals can't shop the look but if you want to move away from leopard print this season then opt for a black and white cow print style like Katy by shopping our high-street picks below.