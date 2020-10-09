HomeStars RapChik By Flutin – India’s Biggest and First-Ever Virtual Talent hunt for rappers comes to an end

MUMBAI: After an intense musical Rap battle held over more-than-a-month-long period, Flutin has successfully concluded the latest edition of its virtual talent hunt for aspiring rappers of India. The show titled ‘HomeStars RapChik By Flutin’ was the first-of-its-kind, largest virtual/online competition in the country dedicated towards discovering and giving a platform to the “next big rap icons of the country”.

The show, which featured a grand prize pool of Rs. 1 lakh, was judged by some of the eminent personalities of the music and entertainment industry in our country; Popular Punjabi Singer Sukhbir Singh and Rajiee M Shinde, Music & Infotainment Veteran were the Grand Masters on the show, while Rapper RCR aka Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Musical Artist Misty Bharadwaj aka B Misty were the other two judges.

Flutin is a music discovery platform focused on promoting emerging artists. Using AI, Flutin tracks music listening behavior of the users and recommends the most relevant tracks from emerging and independent artists, thus helping them discover new music and providing better and relevant exposure to the artists.